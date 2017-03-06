Two men arrested after routine traffic stop in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two men arrested after routine traffic stop in Denison

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- A routine traffic stop in Denison takes a turn leaving two men behind bars.

Police arrested Zalantric Potts Sunday night after they say he tried to run during that traffic stop.

Officers eventually caught up with him.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Deidrix Wilson, was also arrested because police say they found illegal drugs inside the car.

