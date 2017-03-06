Authorities Investigate Reports of a Secret Facebook Page Featuring Nude Marines

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A Defense Department investigation is underway into reports of a secret Facebook page featuring photos of nude female marines.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the Facebook page called "Marines United."

It's said to have featured pictures of female service members in various stages of undress -- captioned with the women's full name, rank and duty station.

The pictures surfaced after the first females were assigned to a Marine Infantry Unit at Camp Lejeune in early January.