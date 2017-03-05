Sulphur Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Car Into Tree

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- A Sulphur woman was taken to the hospital Saturday evening, after troopers say she crashed her car into a tree.

It happened on County Road 1720 in Pontotoc County.

Troopers say 31 year old Erica Blue was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ada with head and leg injuries, but is expected to be okay.

They say Blue drove off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers believe she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A male passenger in the car was not hurt.