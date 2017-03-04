Pottsboro Community Garden Now Open to Public

POTTSBORO, TX -- Do you have a green thumb? Well if you've been itching to get outside and dig into some dirt the Pottsboro Community Garden is now open.

On Saturday, organizers held a ribbon cutting event to welcome in the new garden located at James G. Thompson Park.

From games to food, several vendors took part in the festivities.

The garden is free to the public, and can be used to grow food, flowers, and herbs.

You just have to apply for a grow space by filling out an application at the Pottsboro library.

Anyone who applies by Thursday March 9 from 5-7pm the Library will host a FREE Seed Picking Party for the gardeners to choose what they will grow.

Anyone in Grayson County is welcome to grow at the garden as well as take advantage of the many free classes and events that they offer.

For more information visit their facebook page by clicking here.