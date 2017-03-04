UPDATE: Identity of Ardmore Man Killed in Head On Collision Released

SULPHUR, OK -- An Ardmore man was killed Friday, after troopers say he crashed his car head on into a semi.

It happened just after noon on U.S. 177, a two lane highway just three miles south of Sulphur.

Troopers say 36-year old Dustin Cook crossed over the center line, and collided head on with a semi.

Cook died on scene.

The semi driver, 70-year old Daniel Palmer of Oklahoma City was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore in stable condition.

A crew came in to clean up nearly 45 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.