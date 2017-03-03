DURANT, OK -- This weekend people are riding through Durant to raise money for disabled veterans.

The DAV Memorial Ride will be in honor of Thomas A. Papin also known as "Skeeter" who passed away recently.

Thomas's father tells us this ride is to benefit all veterans.

All of the money raised tomorrow will go to an emergency fund that local vets and their families can use when they're in a bind.

Bikes, cars and trucks are all welcome to join.

"This money will help a lot of veterans, and their families, we had one come thru just last week, that was a real heart breaker, they had lost everything they had, put it all into hock, so we just went down and bought everything they had out of hock and gave it back to them," Don Papin said.

The ride will start aroud 11 at the DAV post that's located at 123 South 2nd Avenue.

Organizers say they'll go to Lake Texoma for a short service honoring Skeeter and the day will end with food and an auction at the "rolling thunder" in Mead.

To register just be there 15 minutes before it starts.