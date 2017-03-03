Annual Just Between Friends sale back in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- The annual "Just Between Friends" sale is back in Sherman.

The non-profit has a pop-up consignment event each year.

People can bring their lightly used clothing and other goods to be reimbursed for a portion of their donation.

They’re set up inside the Midway Mall off of Texoma Parkway inside the expo hall. Organizers say shoppers look forward to it each year.

“Mostly that they love all the good deals they find, they get to get all the things their kids need and save a lot of money," said Mindy Byers, an organizer.

Saturday they’ll be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You won’t want to miss it from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

On Sunday, it’s free admission from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.