City of Colbert Fires Police Chief the Town's Only Officer - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

City of Colbert Fires Police Chief the Town's Only Officer

Posted:

COLBERT, OK -- The city of Colbert is without a police chief, Frank Burrola said he was let go by the city Friday morning.

In less than two years, the Colbert community is once again without any police protection after their only officer was fired on Friday.

Former Chief, Frank Burrola was hired as the Colbert police chief last year January.

Burrola said on Friday, he was called into city hall where Mayor Roxanne Reed told him he was being let go, citing insubordination. 

Council member John Poss who witnessed the termination says he believes Burrola was let go unfairly, saying the city filed complaints against Burrola for not turning in proper time sheets and scheduling.

All write-ups Burrola says were about him not clocking in and out on time while he was on call.

He plans on fighting the city for wrongful termination and harassment.

Burrola says he did the best he could while being the only officer in town.

"I covered that whole time by myself for almost a whole year, about five months of that I’ve had help, I’ve been on call for 24/7, I was the only officer,” said Burrola.

This isn't the first time the city of Colbert has been without a police chief.

Back in December of 2015, Jeff Goerke resigned after 3 years in the position.

Georke said at the time, city leaders asked him to resign.  

In the meantime, the Bryan County Sheriff's Office will be assisting until the city finds an interim chief.

We reached out to Mayor Reed to ask what the city plans to do next, but have not yet heard back.     

  

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>
    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>

  • Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>
    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>

  • Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    •   