City of Colbert Fires Police Chief the Town's Only Officer

COLBERT, OK -- The city of Colbert is without a police chief, Frank Burrola said he was let go by the city Friday morning.

In less than two years, the Colbert community is once again without any police protection after their only officer was fired on Friday.

Former Chief, Frank Burrola was hired as the Colbert police chief last year January.

Burrola said on Friday, he was called into city hall where Mayor Roxanne Reed told him he was being let go, citing insubordination.

Council member John Poss who witnessed the termination says he believes Burrola was let go unfairly, saying the city filed complaints against Burrola for not turning in proper time sheets and scheduling.

All write-ups Burrola says were about him not clocking in and out on time while he was on call.

He plans on fighting the city for wrongful termination and harassment.

Burrola says he did the best he could while being the only officer in town.

"I covered that whole time by myself for almost a whole year, about five months of that I’ve had help, I’ve been on call for 24/7, I was the only officer,” said Burrola.

This isn't the first time the city of Colbert has been without a police chief.

Back in December of 2015, Jeff Goerke resigned after 3 years in the position.

Georke said at the time, city leaders asked him to resign.

In the meantime, the Bryan County Sheriff's Office will be assisting until the city finds an interim chief.

We reached out to Mayor Reed to ask what the city plans to do next, but have not yet heard back.