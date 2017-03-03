Police Investigate Sex Offender Case

ARDMORE, OK -- Since November of 2016, Ardmore police have been getting anonymous tips that man registered as a sex offender in Oklahoma, has not registered with the city of Ardmore, and they say he may be living in a prohibited area.

Officials say, they are concerned.

Detective Matt Dunn with the Ardmore Police Department said, "When they don't register with us that's a red flag that they are living where they aren’t supposed to be living."

Dunn said, a four month investigation has lead them to believe Gary Lynn Mason II, may be living near a daycare in Ardmore.

"We began to check records and realized that he was not registered with the city of Ardmore, he was registered at a different city," Dunn said.

Mason was first convicted in 2005 for sexual battery of a person over 16, and indecent exposure.

He has been previously registered in Ada and Lone Grove, but never Ardmore.

People in the area are concerned.

Mary Franklin lives nearby and said, "There’s a lot of kids that run this street and... they need to catch him."

The daycare nearby asked to not be identified, but they did tell KTEN they are actively working to notify parents.

Ardmore police would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings.

"It’s important for residents to be diligent on who lives around them, who their neighbors are,” Dunn said, “if there's somebody that they don't know or uh have suspicions about, they need to contact us and let us know and we will check it out."

And if you know where mason may be, call the Ardmore police department.

Dunn said,"It’s very important for us to be able to keep track of where they are living, because there are certain places in the city that they can live."

When mason is found, police say he may face charges.

Ardmore police department would also like to remind the public that harboring a fugitive is against the law.