Police Investigate Sex Offender Case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police Investigate Sex Offender Case

Posted:

ARDMORE, OK -- Since November of 2016, Ardmore police have been getting anonymous tips that man registered as a sex offender in Oklahoma, has not registered with the city of Ardmore,  and they say he may be living in a prohibited area.

Officials say,  they are concerned.

Detective Matt Dunn with the Ardmore Police Department said, "When they don't register with us that's a red flag that they are living where they aren’t supposed to be living."

Dunn said, a four month investigation has lead them to believe Gary Lynn Mason II, may be living near a daycare in Ardmore.

"We began to check records and realized that he was not registered with the city of Ardmore, he was registered at a different city," Dunn said.

Mason was first convicted in 2005 for sexual battery of a person over 16, and indecent exposure.

He has been previously registered in Ada and Lone Grove, but never Ardmore.

People in the area are concerned.

 Mary Franklin lives nearby and said, "There’s a lot of kids that run this street and... they need to catch him."

The daycare nearby asked to not be identified, but they did tell KTEN they are actively working to notify parents.

Ardmore police would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings.

"It’s important for residents to be diligent on who lives around them, who their neighbors are,” Dunn said,  “if there's somebody that they don't know or uh have suspicions about, they need to contact us and let us know and we will check it out."

And if you know where mason may be, call the Ardmore police department.

Dunn said,"It’s very important for us to be able to keep track of where they are living, because there are certain places in the city that they can live."

When mason is found, police say he may face charges.

 Ardmore police department would also like to remind the public that harboring a fugitive is against the law.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>
    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>

  • Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>
    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>

  • Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    •   