Fatal Accident Causes Diesel Spill

SULPHUR,TX---Oklahoma State Troopers say a major highway is back open tonight near Sulphur after an accident left one man dead and several gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the roadway.
Troopers say two vehicles collided along 177 just south of Sulphur this afternoon. They say a 46 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A crew came in to clean up nearly 45 gallons of diesel fuel.
SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17, was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.More >>
ADA, OK -- Witnesses said the father of two infants was holding them under water in a bathtub when he was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada Friday afternoon..More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Saturday is graduation day for seniors at Sherman High School, and here's something pretty amazing: More than half the graduating class earned scholarships totaling nearly $4 million.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Jason Day, the Pushmataha County deputy who was fired after allegedly "fabricating" a story about an April 26 pursuit and gunfight,More >>
SOPER, OK -- Soper Mayor Randy Springfield said someone pushed an air conditioner through a bedroom window and made their way into his residence.More >>
