Fatal Accident Causes Diesel Spill

SULPHUR,TX---Oklahoma State Troopers say a major highway is back open tonight near Sulphur after an accident left one man dead and several gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the roadway.

Troopers say two vehicles collided along 177 just south of Sulphur this afternoon. They say a 46 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A crew came in to clean up nearly 45 gallons of diesel fuel.