Cyclist injured after hit by driver on Texoma Parkway

SHERMAN, TX – Police in Sherman confirm a bicyclist was a hit by a driver Friday afternoon.

It happened in front of the Executive Inn off of Texoma Parkway around 2 p.m.

The rider was taken to Texoma Medical Center for what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was trying to get onto the parkway, when he hit the bicyclist. We’re told the bicyclist was going the wrong way on the shoulder.

Officers say they’re still investigating, but cyclists have to obey the same road rules as drivers.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved.