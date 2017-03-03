Whitewright Plant Plans Denied - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Whitewright Plant Plans Denied

Posted:

WHITEWRIGHT, TX - A board member from the Whitewright Planning and Zoning commission tells us it denied plans for a new fertilizer plant.

Earlier this week some residents told us they had concerns about the possibility of fertilizer tanks being placed near downtown.

The Martinek Food and Grain in Whitewright was in the process of rezoning for the tanks to be placed near Locust Road. 

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>

  • Denison man from England shows support for London

    Denison man from England shows support for London

    DENISON,TEXAS--  A Denison man from England is showing his support for London Sunday after seven people died and 48 were injured in Saturday night’s terrorist attack. With the Union Jack sitting outside of his yard, Jack Pugh is standing in solidarity with the people of London. In the wake of a catastrophic terror attack leaving 7 people dead and 48 injured. A white van plowed into pedestrians on the London Bridge before three men went on a stabbing rampage in Borough Mar...More >>
    DENISON,TEXAS--  A Denison man from England is showing his support for London Sunday after seven people died and 48 were injured in Saturday night’s terrorist attack. With the Union Jack sitting outside of his yard, Jack Pugh is standing in solidarity with the people of London. In the wake of a catastrophic terror attack leaving 7 people dead and 48 injured. A white van plowed into pedestrians on the London Bridge before three men went on a stabbing rampage in Borough Mar...More >>

  • Sherman teen arrested second time for car burglary

    Sherman teen arrested second time for car burglary

    Chaze Dugger / Sherman PDChaze Dugger / Sherman PD

    SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17,  was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.

    More >>

    SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17,  was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.

    More >>
    •   