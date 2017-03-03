Baggage Handler Accused of Stealing Guns Out of Passengers' Bags

AUSTIN, TX -- A Baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been charged with stealing several guns from passengers bags.

Authorities say Ja'quan Johnson stole seven guns between November 2016 and February 2017 and then traded them for marijuana.

Police got search warrants for Johnson's home after spending months watching surveillance video and looking at employee card swipes.

Officers say Johnson confessed to stealing the weapons from the passengers bags.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Police say Johnson underwent and passed a background check and has no prior criminal history.

He was fired from his baggage handling job.