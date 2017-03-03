Durant Lowes Employee Runs 31 Miles for “Many Miles for MDA”

DURANT, OK - One organization in Durant is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association in a different way. Lowes store manager, Jason Hammel, says for the second year in a row, they’re setting up a treadmill in the Lowes store where he’ll be running 31 sponsored miles.

He begins Saturday, March 4th, at 9:00 a.m. and if you’d like to add to his mileage, it’s $50 to sponsor a mile.

You’re also welcome to stop by and cheer him on as well as donate in a bucket next to the treadmill. To find out more information you can visit their Facebook page: Many Miles for MDA.