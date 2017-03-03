Chili Supper Supporting Bells Volunteer Fire Department

BELLS, OK – Everyone is welcome to the Chili Supper cook-off Saturday, March 4th in the cafeteria at the Bells Elementary School.

Dinner starts at 4:00 p.m. and the auction of merchandise and food beings at 6:00 p.m. Chili costs $7 for adults, $4 for kids and children five and under eat for free.

Organizers ask that you bring a cake or merchandise and all donations are appreciated. The fundraiser is in for equipment for the volunteer Bells Fire Department.

Anyone with questions can call 903-965-7100.