Skeeter Memorial Ride to Help DAV Families

DURANT, OK - All are invited to the DAV Memorial Ride for Thomas A. Papin “Skeeter.” Don Papin, Thomas’s father, says this ride is so important because it raises money for the Disabled American Veterans emergency fund which helps family members of veterans going through hard times.

The ride is Saturday, March 4th starting at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW / DAV Post in Durant (123 South 2nd Avenue). Don, or Pappy as he known as, says bikes, cars, and trucks are all welcome to join.

He says they will be riding to Lake Texoma for a short service to scatter the ashes, then will be the blessing of the bikes by Mike McGovern of the CMA. The next stop will be the Rolling Thunder in Mead for an auction, drawing for prizes, and food and drinks.

To register, show up 15 minutes before the event and anyone with questions can call 580-317-7418.