A Texoma elementary school celebrates Dr. Seuss Day

Denison, TX -- Thursday a local school celebrated one of the greatest story tellers of our time.

Many community leaders in Grayson County read Dr. Seuss books to children at Terrell elementary school this morning to celebrate the author's birthday.

The fire chief from Denison and Sherman were just some of the many people that participated in today’s activities.

Some of the kids even dressed up in Dr. Seuss costumes to celebrate.

"We just have a great time doing it, the kids love to listen to the stories, and then they want to read their own, and it just is a great way to promote reading," Jena Jones said.

Thursdays events were also part of "Read Across America" which is a program to encourage reading across the country.