Special needs students take part in Grayson County Livestock Show

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Special needs students around Grayson County got the chance to take part in the Grayson Livestock Show.

FFA students showed them what it’s like to show an animal in the arena.

The livestock belonged to FFA students that escorted the special needs students. We’re told they received a ribbon and got to take a picture with the animal.

"We always tell them you can be whatever you want to be, do what you want to do, and that they can do this too, if they wanted to, and the joy of just getting to see the animals, and touch them, and be around them,” said Cathy Beardain, structured learning teacher with DISD.

This was their first year to do this. We’re told 61 students came out to participate.