Cartwright Couple's 50 Year Old Home Goes Up in Flames

CARTWRIGHT, OK -- A local family is coming together, after their parents’ home went up in flames.

It happened Thursday afternoon, in the 500 block of Oak Hills Drive in Cartwright.

Scattered burnt pictures are the rare memories that now remain of a once bustling home for the Williamson’s.

"He worked his whole life for this and now it's all gone," said Kirbi Tomlinson, the homeowner’s granddaughter.

On Thursday, the longtime couple took a lunch break only to drive up to a devastating scene, their Cartwright home of over 50 years going up in flames.

"I think it'll never happen to me, I see it happen to a lot of people, but it's never me, and I didn't realize how much it means until it's all gone," said homeowner, 82-year old W.B. Williamson.

It took firefighters over three hours to put it out, the couples sentimental belongings burnt to crisp.

"That’s what he remembers, and it's not here," said Tomlinson.

Their granddaughter, heart broken and at a loss for word explains how the now forever lost items are what helped her granddad, who suffers from dementia, remember.

"So in the morning when he wakes up, my grandma's going to have to tell him every morning what happened, because he's going to wonder why they're staying somewhere that's not home," said Tomlinson.

Mr. Williamson built this home years ago with his own bare hands.

"It’s been good to me; I raised three girls and a boy," said Williamson.

And while the material pieces no longer remain, his family did manage to salvage precious photographs, bringing hope.

"It means I can start over, it didn't hurt any of us, and it can be replaced," said Williamson.

Giving the Williamson’s strength to rebuild, with their family by their side every step of the way.

"We’re safe and that's all that makes any difference," said Williamson.

Firefighters say the home is considered a total loss.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal will be called to investigate the cause of the fire.