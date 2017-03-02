Teenager detained as investigators figure out why he had explosive device

DURANT, OK -- A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after police say they found an explosive device in his backpack.

Investigators in Durant say they aren’t sure what he planned to do with the device.

They’re not releasing his name. Police say they found the teen walking along Washington Avenue and Lavola Street on Tuesday.

When they searched his backpack, officers found items that were connected to a car break-in that was reported hours earlier.

“At this time there's no reason to believe that there's any other devices or anything relating to this incident to cause harm," said Buddy Faulkner, the Durant Public Information Officer.

Police say the credit, debit and gift cards and wallet he stole are back in the owner’s hands Thursday night.

The teen has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.