Local Teen Accidentally Shot by Another Man

LOVE CO -- New information was released about a shooting that happened last night just Northwest of Marietta

It happened behind the Valero gas station on Oswalt road at around 7 yesterday evening.

Love County Sheriff, Marty Grisham said four men were in the woods exploring.

One of the men tripped on a log, causing his 22 revolver to misfire; shooting 18 year old Jimmie Blayke Dean in the neck.

Deputies say, the shooter attempted first aid and called 9-1-1 until paramedics were able to get to the scene.

Sheriff Grisham said first responders carried Dean half a mile to the ambulance that was waiting on him.

Dean was flown to a hospital in Plano, Texas where he is now in critical but stable condition