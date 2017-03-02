City Works to Keep Water Source Clean

TISHOMINGO, OK -- People in the area said Tishomingo would not exist without Pennington creek.

This Saturday, a number of volunteers will be working to clean and conserve the creek they said, is more just a body of water.

"It’s very sentimental to me... I mean. I think this is the best place to be," Wanda Gray, a Tishomingo Native, and Inca-R.S.V.P director said.

Gray is one of the thousands of people from Tishomingo who say Pennington creek holds a special place in their hearts.

"My oldest son, we used to come to the park when he was little to fish...” Gray said, “I was a single mom for years, and we would come down here when it would rain. Specifically so he could play in the rain and we would just watch the droplets on the water and the fish coming up."

Now that her kids are grown, Gray is involved in a number of volunteer projects to help with keeping the creek clean.

Saturday, a group of over 100 people are going to spend the day picking up trash.

Candice Miller, a Blue Thumb Education Coordinator said, "It's about the rest of the community seeing people out there, caring about the stream, caring about the town, and it gets more people involved in that way.

A ripple effect is what these creek volunteers are hoping for.

As a part of the 'Keep Oklahoma Beautiful' campaign, and the 'Great American Cleanup,' the Pennington creek trash project is part of a bigger picture.

"You know you want it to be beautiful and it doesn't look beautiful if all you see is plastic wrappers and old trash cans and things like that. As well as, you see how it affects the wildlife," Tishomingo development chair, Becky Henthorn said.

Pennington creek is also Tishomingo’s water source.

Another reason, Gray says, trash is unacceptable.

"And when you see trash floating in that that makes you think... you know that’s what I am drinking."If you would like to get involved in the Pennington Creek cleanup, contact Wanda Gray with Inca-RSVP at (580)257-0499.

Coordinators said lunch will be provided.