Local High School Students Tackle the Issue of Bullying

WHITEWRIGHT, TX— A group of students at a local high school are standing up to bullies with a video.

It’s a heart-wrenching scene, a group of girls taunting a classmate who’s deaf.

But as you keep watching you see something that rarely happens…another student stepping in and taking a stand to put an end to bullying.

"It can be started by one person standing up,” said Emily Holloway, a high school junior.

And that’s the simple, yet powerful message this group of girls wanted to deliver. They created an anti-bullying film to challenge students to stand strong against bullying.

"It's very important because if no one stands up it's just going to keep going and it ruins people's lives and it hurts them," said Kathryn Coyle, a high school sophomore.

And the issue of bullying hits close to home for Skylar Lambert. She says she was physically attacked and ridiculed by her classmates in middle school and is still living with the scars.

"It was hard because you have cliques at the time and anyone outside the clique you don't really want to stray and reach out to,” said Lambert.

Now a junior in high school, Lambert is sharing her story to prevent someone else from suffering alone.

"It's good to send the message out because you don't want people to feel bad about themselves,” Lambert said. “You need to know that other people have gone through it and that you can get help.”

Students submitted the short film for the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission’s “Student Video Contest.”

Contest results will be announced in April to celebrate Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.