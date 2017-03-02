Caught On Camera: Thieves Break Into Local Lodge - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Caught On Camera: Thieves Break Into Local Lodge

 SHERMAN,TX---Police are trying to identify suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a local business.The video is from last week at the elks lodge that's in the 300 block of gates avenue.
     

Police say the time and date on the surveillance is not correct. Police say they broke in through a window a stole a variety of small items.If you know who the crooks are or where they may be, you're urged to call police.