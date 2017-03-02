Man In Court For Fighting With Police

SHERMAN,TX--- A Sherman man who investigators say got into a scuffle with police was given probation this afternoon. Online court records show Thomas Harris pleaded guilty to assault on a public servant. He was sentenced to eight years probation.



Back in October of last year Whitewright Police say Harris was at the Quick Check on Highway 11 when he began kicking officers and damaging their patrol unit. Police say Harris stumbling around the gas station parking lot causing a disturbance.