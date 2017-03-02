E-Gamers! Come Watch, Play, and Compete in Texoma

DURANT, OK - E-Gamers listen up! Visit Durant March 3rd, 4th, and 5th for the Choctaw Festival of Gaming Presented by Versus Gameplay at the Choctaw Casino. Below is more information from the casino:

“Durant, Okla.– Calling all video game enthusiasts! Versus Gameplay is proud to present the first Choctaw Festival of Gaming hosted by Choctaw Casino and Resort – Durant. The action begins on Friday, March 3 and lasts throughout the weekend with a launch party and championship matches on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Video game aficionados will have the opportunity to win up to $22,000 competing in tournaments in four popular video games: Street Fighter 5 for PS4, Smash Brothers for Wii U, Battleborn for PS4 and For Honor for XB 1. Casual gamers also have the opportunity to play against friends. Entry prior to the event is only $35 per game and spectators can enjoy the fun for $10. If you plan to register the day of the event ticket prices go up to $60 to participate or $20 as a spectator. To register visit: https://matcherino.com/b/tournaments/4797

“We are proud to host the first ever Choctaw E-Gaming Festival at Choctaw Casino Resort - Durant,” states Jodi Pestka Marketing Manager at Choctaw Casino Resort –Durant. “With the rising interest in E-gaming tournaments it makes sense to join forces with Versus Gameplay and offer our guests an experience like no other. We look forward to meeting the competitors and watching them compete against the best in the area. We hope to continue this event for years to come.”

For more information, to view the schedule and get discounts for hotel rooms please visit: http://www.versusgameplay.com/choctaw-festival-of-gaming/

The festival will be streamed live here: https://www.twitch.tv/pandaxgaming

About Choctaw Casinos and Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Choctaw Casinos feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include: Choctaw Casino Resort-Durant, Choctaw Casino Resort-Grant, Choctaw Casino Resort - Pocola, and Choctaw Casinos in Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown and Casino Toos. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com .

About Versus Gameplay

Our goal is to create fun, organized leagues and tournaments featuring a variety of video games. Some leagues will offer bonus cash pots, video game prizes, or gift cards. More games are added every month. Stay connected with everything Versus Gameplay. Make sure to like our Facebook page, follow our Twitter and Instagram, and also subscribe to our YouTube and Twitch.”