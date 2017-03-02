Local Tax Office Offering Free Filing For Public Servants - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Local Tax Office Offering Free Filing For Public Servants

SHERMAN, TX -- A local tax company is paying back the men and women that serve our community.

Liberty Tax Service in Sherman is offering free sit down tax filings to public servants for the entire month of March.

If you are interested or want to see if you qualify you can call them at 903-892-1099.

They're located at 903 North Travis Street, Suite B.

That's just east of Highway 75 in Sherman.