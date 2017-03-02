ARDMORE, OK -- Time for our pet of the week.

This is Riley.

She is a black lab/hound mix.

They say she is very calm, good with children and that she gets along with other animals.

She is house broken and leash trained, and comes when called.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Ardmore Animal Shelter at (580)223-7070, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. In Ardmore.