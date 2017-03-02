Introduction to Honey Bee Farming Seminar

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX - If you like honey bees and would be interested in bee keeping, there's a class Thursday, Mar 2nd, in Texoma.

The Grayson County Master Gardeners are offering an introduction seminar to honey bee farming today at the Grayson County Courthouse.

Experienced bee keepers will be teaching the basics and an inspection professional will be in attendance to discuss regulations and property tax exemptions for bee keepers.

There will also be refreshments and door prizes.

The class begins at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor assembly room of the courthouse. Admission is $10, to reserve your seat call 903-813-4204.