Ardmore Woman Pleads Guilty, Embezzlement of “Go-Fund-Me’ Account

ARDMORE, OK -- It has been almost two years since twenty year old Stormy Lusk was shot and killed in her Ardmore home on Southeast F Street in Ardmore.

Less than seven days after her death, Lusk’s family says a woman named Robin Faulkenberry created a Go Fund Me account to help pay for her burial.

Lusk’s family says they never saw a dime.

Lusk’s mother, Shera Tanner said, "You know to have someone who you think is going to help you and at that time you are willing to take help from anyone because you don't know what to do."

Lusk’s family says Faulkenberry kicked them while they were down.

Today in court, Faulkenberry plead guilty, but claimed her daughter, who is also an account holder that the Go Fund me was linked to... was the one to spend the 5 thousand dollars.

Faulkenberry’s daughter, and Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd say, that’s not the case.

"Little frustrating that you cant just step up and take responsibility because the evidence is really clear, uh that she is guilty in this crime beyond reasonable doubt."

Faulkenberry also offered to pay back the full amount of money stolen.

Lusk’s family says they are glad to get some justice for not only Stormy, but for the 92 people who gave money to that Go Fund Me account.

Lusk’s aunt, Dana Tanner said, "You can’t... you can’t even imagine... this happening. You know I would have never in a million years dreamed anyone could be so cruel."