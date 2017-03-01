Atoka County man accused of severely abusing a dog enters plea deal

ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- An Atoka County man accused of severely abused a dog waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Wednesday afternoon. He entered a plea instead.

The court clerk’s office says Steven Murray, 40, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. He was given a suspended sentenced of 5 years, including six months in the Atoka County jail.

Back in January, a 7-week-old puppy was found after it wandered to a home and the owner posted her picture on Facebook.

Coal County Animal Rescue say the puppy had one of its ears cut off and the other one was barely attached.

The puppy named Neesha was taken to a vet hospital.