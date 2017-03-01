People concerned about possible fertilizer tanks in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, TX- Residents in one town say they have growing concerns about the possibility of fertilizer tanks being placed near downtown. The Martinek Food and Grain in Whitewright is in the process of rezoning for the tanks to be placed near Locust Road.

A press release from last November states that a stop work order was issued and because the company's zone didn't meet city code standards. Now it's waiting approval from the city and residents are concerned.

Right now it's an empty hole but it was dug with the hopes of placing fertilizer tanks. Something that Whitewright resident Sarah Owen says is a bad idea.

"The fertilizer industry has lots of toxic chemicals and lots of highly explosive items to have right here in the middle of downtown," said Owen.

Administrators with Martinek say the tanks would hold 32 percent of a nitrogen project and the rest would be filled with water. So far they've already spent $100,000 on the project.

"We cleaned off all the area where they were and bought all the material we needed, did a bunch of dirt work," said Manager Mark Miller.

A manager with Martinek says the fertilizer that will be in the tanks isn't harmful to the environment, and that it's the same fertilizer held in tank already in Whitewright.

"It is not an explosive material. It is not a breathing hazard. It's none of those things," said Miller.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Martinek has had complaints from 2002 to 2016. Which is why some have questions.

"I mean we're literally just a few blocks away from downtown and it's very, very close to a neighborhood," said Owen.

Those with planning and zoning say they're ready to hear what the people of Whitewright are thinking.

"We definitely want to look at the best interest of both business and our citizens," said Whitewright Planning and Zoning member John Simon.

Two public hearings are scheduled on the issue. This Thursday and next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Whitewright Visitor Center.