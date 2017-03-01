Ruiz Foods Looking to Hire 100 New People

DENISON, TX— Sometimes finding a job can be hard and if you’re looking to beat the job search blues a local food company is hiring.

When you’re unemployed hunting for a job can be a job in itself. Experts say it’s an exhausting reality for more than 7 million Americans and Michael Nichols is one of them.

He’s been churning out resumes for two months in hope of landing the right job.

"I was getting stagnant trying to find the right job,” Nichols said. “I've been told I'm overqualified and I just want to get back to something that's steady."

But job his seeking woes might be coming to an end. Ruiz Foods is looking to add 100 new members to their team to meet the growing demand for their products.

"They're a world brand and I think they're going to grow,” said Nichols.

Human Resources Manager of Ruiz Foods Rebeckah Flanagan says the company has been expanding since 2014.

"We had 640 team members in 2014 and now we're at 1,130 team members and growing,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan says they need to fill positions in production and packaging. And if you’re a hard worker you might make the cut.

"We are seeking dependable team members that will be at work every day so if you have that work ethic that's what we're looking for,” said Flanagan.

If you missed the job fair Flanagan says you can directly apply to the Denison Ruiz Foods facility.