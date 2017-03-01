Woman accused of embezzling money from online account pleads guilty

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A local woman accused of pocketing thousands of dollars from an online account pleaded guilty late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Robin Faulkenberry, 47 of Marietta, stole the money from an account set up for the family of a woman who was killed two years ago.

We’re told Faulkenberry also offered to pay that money back.

Back in January of 2016, investigators told us Faulkennberry stole more than $5,000 from a GoFundMe account set up for Stormy Lusk.

Lusk was shot and killed in her Carter County home in June of 2015.

Everette Park was charged in Lusk’s murder. Park committed suicide in custody.

Faulkenberry is scheduled to be back in court April 5th