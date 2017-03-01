Denison police searching for suspects, accused of stealing a trailer

DENISON, TX – Two suspects are accused of stealing a trailer from a local business.

Wednesday night Denison police are searching for them.

Security video from TGC Industries shows the suspects in a maroon colored Ford F-150.

Investigators say this happened on Sunday at the facility in the 3000 block of Juanita Drive. Police didn't say if the 16 foot trailer had anything inside.

If you know anything about this, you're asked to call Denison police.