Police in Southmayd investigating attempted kidnapping

SOUTHMAYD, TX -- People living in the town of Southmayd are shaken up, after police say a young boy escaped an attempted abduction.

It happened Wednesday morning, while the 11- year old was walking to school.

Emotions are running high in the small town of Southmayd after news of an attempted abduction quickly spread.

"It made me feel a little angry that would go on in such a small community," said Scott Hickman, whose child attends S&S Elementary.

Police say early Wednesday morning, a young boy was approached by a man driving a black sedan, while walking to school.

The 11-year old told school officials at S&S Elementary the man tried twice to lure him into the car, but he managed to run away from him.

A scenario parents like Scott Hickman have prepared their kids for, by alerting them of stranger danger.

"They know they don't go up to people unless mom and dad are there," said Hickman.

After learning about the incident... school officials quickly alerted parents via text, phone, and sending a detailed letter to them.

"They’re pretty well safety oriented here," said Hickman.

Southmayd police have since issued a warning to all Grayson County law enforcement.

They've also contacted the Texas Rangers to help investigate, to see if there's a possible link to another attempted abduction case out of Anna, reported just days ago.

All scary situations David Little, a long time Southmayd resident and grandparent to a child who attends the elementary school says is reflective of the changing times.

"Back when we went to school, you could leave campus and stuff, but now, it doesn't happen that way, that's the safe way," said Little.

Police are now actively looking for the suspect described to a white male in his 50's.

An active search residents of Southmayd say they too will take part to keep their community safe.

"There are a lot of parents that know everybody so they tend to watch out for everybody," said Hickman.

"Small town like this everybody knows everybody," said Little.

Police say the young boy was not hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call the Southmayd Police Department.