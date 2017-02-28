Man escapes through Walmart ceiling tiles

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police say they are searching for a theft suspect that made a bold and daring escape.

Investigators say it happened last night at Walmart on highways 75 and 82.

They tell us a theft suspect was detained by the big box store's loss prevention specialist.

While police were on their way to the store, the suspect escaped by removing the ceiling tiles and making his way to freedom.

If he is caught he will face a charge of theft of property up to 25 hundred dollars.