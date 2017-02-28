Denison car crash sends two to the hospital

DENISON, TX – Tuesday night troopers are trying to figure out what happened to make a car go airborne sending two people to the hospital.

Troopers tell us the accident happened about 12:45 on FM 120 East of Denison.

DPS says the driver lost control near R.L. Franks Street hit a culvert then went airborne.

Paramedics arrived and took the woman and her child to the hospital.