Grayson County Commissioners appoint temporary Justice of the Peace

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX – Grayson County Commissioners appoint a temporary Justice of the Peace while the current Justice recovers from a heart attack.

Commissioners say Justice of the Peace for Precinct One Larry Atherton is doing better, but he’ll be out for three months.

For the time being, Butch Morgan of Whitewright says he’s honored to step in.

He’s served two terms as Justice of the Peace.

We’re told Atherton underwent surgery on his heart and it went well.