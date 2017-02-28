Long time Director of Development Services in Grayson County retires

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX – A long-standing county official is stepping down after four decades of service.

Grayson County Commissioners honored Jerry White Tuesday morning for his retirement.

For the past 13 years, he’s been the Director of Development Services for the county. Before that, he served 23 years within local government for the cities of Sherman, Denison and Van Alstyne. He worked in community development, human resources, public works and city management.

He says while he enjoyed his time working for the community, he’s looking forward to his retirement.

“Well it feels on one hand very good, but I always loved what I did and so, it's kind of a mixed blessing, but it's great to have that, I guess your work career behind you for the most part and get to enjoy kids and grandkids and so forth, so I’m good with it," he said.

White is also active within the community, serving as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, with Wilson N. Jones hospital and other organizations.

There’s no word right now on who will replace him.