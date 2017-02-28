Parent Accused of Leaving Toddler Alone Inside Vehicle

ARDMORE, OK -- An arrest has been made in Ardmore after police say someone left their toddler alone in a vehicle for an extended amount of time.

Ardmore police was called to the 1700 block of North Commerce Street North West on Sunday.

A witness called police saying a two year old child had been left in the car for over 20 minutes, and the parents were nowhere to be found.

The Department of Human Services is still investigating, so no names have been released at this time.

Officials say the parent could be facing a felony charge.

