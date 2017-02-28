Rodeo Rounds up Revenue for Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- For the first time in years, a high school rodeo is coming to the Hardy Murphy Coliseum, and it’s expected to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars with it.

Garret Elmore is one of the 250 students who will be competing in this year’s rodeo at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum, and after competing in nationals last year in Wyoming, he is excited to get to compete in his hometown.

"This is amazing to have it here in my hometown... I’m so very blessed to get to do it,” Elmore said.

Elmore said he is hoping to earn his second executive trip to nationals by placing in the Hardy Murphy Spring Break Bash, which is one of the largest tourist events Ardmore has had in years.

Organizers say they are excited to see newcomers in town.

"Our goal is to make it an annual event,” Jeff Demiceli said, “something that the area can be proud of."

Studies show every time a family travels to Ardmore, they spend an average of $650 on food, hotel rooms, gas, and shopping.

Ardmore Tourism Authority C.E.O, and president, Mita Bates said, "Many of these young people can’t come by themselves and so when they come to this event, they bring their parents, perhaps grandparents, and their siblings, and so what happens is we are actually attracting entire families versus individual competitors."

Staff members at the coliseum say this rodeo is rounding up revenue from all over the state.

"I think it will be huge, and I think it brings, you know because we are looking at bringing in hundreds of contestants, and so its bringing a lot of people and a lot of dollars to the area," Coliseum director, Jeff Storms said.

Dollars that come in, city officials say, go right back into the community.

The spring break bash will be March 17 through 19, and organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.