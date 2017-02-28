Student Makes Threat at Kingston High School

KINGSTON, OK -- Students were evacuated and Kingstonn police department responded to Kingston high school this morning after a custodian found a threatening note written on the wall in the girl’s bathroom.

School officials say this is the second time this has happened in just two weeks.

They say after an investigation.. they do not believe students are in any kind of danger.

Kingsto superintendent Ron Whipkey says they are looking for the culprit.

"The graffiti is, is very hard to see. In one of the ladie’s restrooms, we have been taking precautions since the last one, about a week and a half ago, to go through there and check every hour, but these things are really hard to see, and then when notified, of course - certainly, we have to act upon them," Whipkey said.

Kingston school district says when they find out who is making the threats, the student will most likely face legal charges as well as school suspension.