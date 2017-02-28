New Breathing Packs Offer Better Protection for Denison Firefighters

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman woman is behind bars after police say an argument ended in bloody violence. Police say the incident happened just outside VFW Post 2772.More >>
DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.More >>
A North Texas police officer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his wife accused him of stabbing her in the stomach on date night.More >>
A third person has now died as the result of vehicle accidents in Pontotoc and Garvin counties earlier this week.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are on the hunt for suspects after a burglary at the home of the Sherman Bearcats.More >>
DURANT, OK -- "Everybody knows how tough it is to pay for college... especially if you're going into the teaching profession," said Jon Hazell, a science teacher at Durant High School.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The legislation maintains common education funding at current levels and prevents the closings of hospitals and nursing homes for the fiscal year 2017-2018. Lawmakers also approved adding a $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- First responders said the roof of the Builders FirstSource Sherman Truss facility was on fire, and additional firefighting units were called to help.More >>
ANTLERS, OK -- Just before noon Wednesday, city workers at an excavation site accidentally severed a pipeline.More >>
Three men have been found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
The owner of a Texas car dealership where a shootout left three men dead says two of the men initially represented themselves as federal agents but may have been bounty hunters.More >>