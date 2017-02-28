GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- We all feel it from time to time. Pain at the pump, and right now across the area people have noticed gas prices on the rise. Overnight prices hiked up six cents in some spots.

Experts say they'll continue to go up in the coming weeks and that doesn't set too well with drivers.

"It sucks. It really sucks. It really, really does," said Lyndsay Olszewski.

An overnight gas hike has some drivers furious.

"It's ridiculous honestly. Because you know, I put gas in my car everyday and everyday it just keeps going up," said Olszewski.

The reason for the recent spike, oil producers have lowered their production due to the low cost. Brad Douglas of Douglas distributing says with the demand for crude oil high, prices go up.

"As OPEC continues to reduce their crude oil supplies, we're going to see small incremental increases in both gas and diesel prices," said Douglas.

Some drivers who drive nearly 40 miles to work say they already feel the pinch.

"It's adding up. I go every day. Four days a week," said Mark Mathis.

"I drive to Whitesboro everyday it costs what, ten bucks a day just to make a round trip," stated Olszewski.

Douglas says prices will continue to go up in the coming weeks, and the hike won't stop there. Experts say by summer we can see another increase in oil prices.

"The prices will moderate starting in about two or three weeks, and as refiners start to move over to summer blends we'll see about a ten cent a gallon increase in prices," said Douglas.

"I think I might start driving a motorcycle or a scooter. I say because driving a car, I mean that's crazy. You're not going to be able to do anything," said Olszewski.

According to Gas Buddy statewide prices are split. 26 states saw a decrease while the other 24 saw an increase. They also say the price per barrel is close to its highest than it's been in several years.