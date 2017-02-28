BREAKING: Kingston High School and Middle School Buildings Evacuated

KTEN News crews are looking into the evacuation of the Kingston High School and Middle School buildings.

Around 8:30 a.m. the Kingston Public Schools Facebook page posted:

"The High School and Middle School Buildings have been evacuated due to threatening graffiti found.

The Elementary School is currently on lockdown.

Our students are safe.

We take things very seriously here at Kingston Public Schools.

We expect to resume classes shortly."

Details are limited.