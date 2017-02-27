Denison home goes up in flames

DENISON, TX -- On Monday night investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a home that burned down last night.

It happened at a home in the 2-hundred block of Lariat Drive in Denison.

Crews were called to the home around 10 last night.

They say it was up in flames when they got there.

Fortunately no one was hurt because the home was vacant

"And I'm leaning towards probably an accidental construction, demolition type incident, but until I can talk to the construction crews, we'll say right now undetermined," Kevin Walton.

Investigators say it may have started in the garage or in a dumpster that's being used for construction that was outside the garage.

The owner of the home does not have insurance.