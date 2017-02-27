Carter county teen arrested accused of robbery

CARTER COUNTY -- An Ardmore teenager is behind bars tonight accused of taking part in an attempted robbery.

Carter County prosecutors say 19-year old Austin Ray Smith tried to hold up a Springer convenience store.

His bond has been set at ten thousand dollars.

Carter County investigators say earlier this month Smith walked into the Springer food mart wearing a mask and holding a rifle.

But the store clerk says she noticed he didn't know how to handle the gun and a scuffle broke out.

Deputies say Smith then ran from the scene.