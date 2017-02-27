Authorities believe fugitive may be hiding out in Grayson County

NORTH TEXAS – Monday night authorities near Houston are looking for a man they believe fled to Grayson County.

He’s accused of setting a home on fire. Brandon Smith, 34, is wanted for arson and other felonies out of Humble, Texas.

Investigators with the Humble Fire Marshal’s Office say he set a home on fire with the intent of damaging the property and hurting people inside.

Smith has family in the Sherman-Denison area.

He’s described as a black man, 5’10’’ and weighing about 300 pounds. Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 leading to his arrest.